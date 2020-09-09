– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE NXT Super Tuesday II episode:

– As noted, Mustafa Ali revealed earlier this week that while he was held off RAW again this week, he worked the WWE Main Event tapings for the fourth time since being called to RAW in late July.

Ali made another tweet this afternoon and revealed that he wrestled Akira Tozawa for this week’s show, which hits Hulu tomorrow.

Ali wrote, “#WWEMainEvent drops tomorrow on @hulu featuring Mustafa Ali vs @TozawaAkira!”

Ali lost to Ricochet last week on WWE Main Event, and defeated Arturo Ruas the week before, but also lost to Riddick Moss three weeks before that. You can see his full tweet below:

Not on #WWERaw tonight. But rumor is they’re changing the name of #WWEMainEvent to #MainEventMustafa. Catch me on this week’s episode! pic.twitter.com/ZbzZIuY9zM — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) September 8, 2020

