Mustafa Ali is looking for a matchup with Montez Ford.

The WWE star spoke about the Street Profit during a recent interview with Talk 100.3, where he revealed that he and Ford have some friendly competition with each other before complimenting him for being better looking.

Everyone wants to face bitter rival or settle the score. I’m up for friendly competition. There is a fellow Chicagoan in the house today. Some people say he’s more charismatic than me, better dressed than me, better looking than me. I’d like to settle the score, have a little competition with Montez Ford.

Staying on subject, Ali calls Ford the most charismatic guy on the WWE roster, then declares that a singles-matchup between the two would tear the house down.

I like Angelo. It’s Montez Ford that I have an issue with [laughs]. Angelo, we’re cool. I would love to get in the ring with Montez. He’s an incredible athlete, the most charismatic guy we have on the roster. Mustafa and Montez would tear it up.

Ali will challenge GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at tomorrow’s Night of Champions event in Saudi Arabia.

