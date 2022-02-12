WWE star Mustafa Ali issued a short statement on his Twitter earlier today updating fans on his status with the company after publicly asking for a release back on January 16th. Backstage reports revealed that WWE had denied Ali’s request to be cut, a move that has prompted fans to start the #FreeAli hashtag online.

Ali writes, “i’ll see ya all in like 2 1/2 years,” indicating that he is still with WWE for the time being. Back in January he tweeted out that WWE had asked him to participate in the Royal Rumble, but again asked to be cut. He’s been with WWE since wrestling in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament back in 2016.

See Ali’s tweet below.