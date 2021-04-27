WWE star Mustafa Ali responded to a fan on Twitter earlier today who shared footage of the RETRIBUTION leader’s No DQ showdown with former NXT cruiserweight champion Buddy Murphy from an episode of 205 Live back in 2018. The bout concluded a several week program between the two competitors, one that Ali states had certain restrictions even though the match was contested under hardcore rules.

He writes, “Despite being a No DQ match, we were not allowed to use any traditional weapons or props. At all. Out of frustration I asked “Can we use the f’n steps?” Bless y’all, you can’t hold me down.”

Ali would go on to win the matchup following an incredible tornado DDT off the steps. See the exchange and clips of the match below.