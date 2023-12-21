Mustafa Ali is finally free.

The former WWE star’s non-compete clause officially came to an end this morning after his release back in September. He has since released a new video on his social media channels announcing his World Tour Campaign, where he preaches about standing up to corrupt leaders and making his impact known. The video includes top industry stars like Kazuchika Okada, Alex Shelley, Vikingo, Matt Cardona, Will Ospreay, Mike Bailey, Zack Sabre Jr, and Swerve Strickland, an indication that Ali hopes to wrestle for NJPW, AEW, AAA, and more.

Ali has already been booked by GCW on January 12 where he’ll battle Gringo Loco. He has also been booked by PROGRESS Wrestling on January 28, DEFY Wrestling on February 9, Dreamwave against Penta El Zero Miedo, Vikingo, and Gringo Loco on February 10, Prestige Wrestling against Mike Bailey on February 25, and Warrior Wrestling on March 1.

Check out his full video below.