Mustafa Ali didn’t take a fan poking fun at him and his Retribution group lightly on social media.
The fan wrote, “#ProTip, how to defeat Retribution: Tell them that they’re an underwhelming flop faction, and they block you and run away.” He then tagged everyone in Retribution and concluded with: “‘Butthurt’ as Americans say. Shame, I LOVED Chris Dijak as Dijakovic!”
Ali responded with, “How do you get online and talk sh*t when you got a big ass forehead like that? I can park a f’n Volkswagen on that thing.#ProTip If you don’t appreciate me harassing you over something you have no control of, then don’t harass us over something we have no control of.”
How do you get online and talk shit when you got a big ass forehead like that? I can park a f’n Volkswagen on that thing. #ProTip If you don’t appreciate me harassing you over something you have no control of, then don’t harass us over something we have no control of. https://t.co/QTLj51myis
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) December 26, 2020