Mustafa Ali didn’t take a fan poking fun at him and his Retribution group lightly on social media.

The fan wrote, “#ProTip, how to defeat Retribution: Tell them that they’re an underwhelming flop faction, and they block you and run away.” He then tagged everyone in Retribution and concluded with: “‘Butthurt’ as Americans say. Shame, I LOVED Chris Dijak as Dijakovic!”

Ali responded with, “How do you get online and talk sh*t when you got a big ass forehead like that? I can park a f’n Volkswagen on that thing.#ProTip If you don’t appreciate me harassing you over something you have no control of, then don’t harass us over something we have no control of.”