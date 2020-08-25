Mustafa Ali Responds To Young Fan Who Was In A Coma, Sends Him Title Belt

WWE star Mustafa Ali recently responded to a fan on Twitter, who reached out to Ali months ago when his friend was struck by a drunk driver and fell into a coma. Ali would send the fan, whose name is Mook, a signed replica WWE championship belt.

The story has a happy ending.

The fan tagged Ali on Twitter and let him know that Mook has woken up from his coma, and was absolutely blown away by the gift. Ali writes in his response, “Mook, I’m so happy you fought through that coma. On the back of that title I sent ya, it says “You’re a champion.” You’re also an inspiration my dude. You also got an awesome friend in @JakeTheHuman25!”

