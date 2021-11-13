WWE star Mustafa Ali issued a short statement on Twitter earlier today revealing that his latest storyline for the company has been scrapped due to its controversial nature, another failed attempt after the RETRIBUTION angle was also canceled after several attempts. Ali writes, “a few weeks ago, i made a statement that some deemed controversial. my intentions were to bring a beautiful vision to life. unfortunately, for reasons beyond my control, i won’t be able to make that vision a reality. but i can share with you what could have been.”

The storyline began on October 29th when Ali told the WWE Universe that they don’t cheer for him because of his name, something he has rallied against since his first day in WWE. Along with his latest tweet Ali has released a video promo of where he was planning on taking the angle, which you can see below. In the video Ali reminds fans that he was born in America, and asks for one thing, acceptance.