Mustafa Ali sent out an interesting tweet as he promised the fans will see more of his real side when he appears on WWE TV again.

He wrote, “i’ve always found myself toning down who i am to be more “marketable”…and because of that i find myself trying to find myself. im pakistani. im indian. im american. im muslim. im mustafa ali. and im gonna embrace all that. screw being marketable. im gonna be a message.

Following a heated confrontation with Vince McMahon in November, Ali was removed from storylines. He later made his comeback to WWE television in April.

While Ali hasn’t done much since being reintroduced on Raw in April, he has competed in some Main Event matchups against stars like T-Bar and Finn Balor. In a recent match against Ciampa and The Miz, he teamed up with Cedric Alexander.