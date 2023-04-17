Mustafa Ali plans to keep putting his heart into every opportunity WWE gives to him.

The former RETRIBUTION leader discussed this topic during a recent interview with William Mullally of Esquire Middle East. When Mullally complimented Ali for always trying his absolute best the 37-year-old star responded with the following:

Thank you. Yeah, I guess that’s my one solace. I always hear the fans saying, like, ‘oh, this guy deserves better, you should be presented better’. And at the end of the day, all I ask is that, as long as fans know that anytime I’ve been given something, I put my heart and soul into it. I’m dedicated, whether I agree with it or not. I’ll try to make it work. And I think that’s resonated with fans. They know this guy will make anything work.

Later it was brought up how Sami Zayn continued to do everything WWE asked of him and he ended up having an incredible year with the company. Ali is aware of that, which is why he keeps plugging away.

Right, right. And that’s the nature of what we do, right? There’s ebbs and flows, there’s highs and lows, you just kind of ride with it. And the Sami example is great, because I think it was supposed to be a one time on-screen moment was Roman, but the chemistry was there, and it kind of unfolded from there. That’s the nature of what we do. There’s not five to 10-year plans. this is going to be a you know, it’s just kind of roll with the punches. So, you know, if you if you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready. If you commit to everything you do, then, you know, hopefully it’ll click one day and hopefully it’ll click one day for me to.

Ali had been involved in a storyline with Dolph Ziggler, but WWE has not followed up on that since WrestleMania season ended.