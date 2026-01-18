Mustafa Ali may have walked out of TNA Genesis with a win.

But he certainly didn’t leave the event unscathed.

Ali competed in the second match of the night at Genesis, teaming with Tasha Steelz, John Skyler, Jason Hotch, and Special Agent 0 to take on Elijah.

The bout ran just over nine minutes and ended with Ali delivering a vicious guitar shot to Elijah’s back to seal the victory.

The celebration, however, didn’t come without consequences.

Despite having his hand raised, Ali suffered a painful injury during the match. Shortly after Genesis concluded, the former WWE star took to social media to show exactly what he endured inside the ring.

The image he shared was not for the faint of heart.

Ali posted a graphic photo revealing a severely damaged toenail that appeared nearly ripped off, with dried blood visible around the nail bed (see second photo in Instagram embed below). While the injury didn’t stop him from finishing the match.

Sometimes the real damage isn’t visible until the bell has already rung.

