TNA Wrestling is gearing up for a historic time in the company’s history.

And Mustafa Ali is along for the ride.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, Ali confirmed that he has re-signed with TNA Wrestling just ahead of the company’s upcoming TNA Thursday Night iMPACT premiere on AMC. Ali explained that the decision came after careful consideration, ultimately choosing to remain with TNA due to how fulfilled he feels creatively and professionally.

“Just a few days ago, I officially re-signed with TNA Wrestling. So, yeah, TNA, Mustafa Ali, AMC,” Ali announced. “And I’m very, very happy with that. TNA management, Carlos [Silva], Tommy [Dreamer], everybody top to bottom has just been very supportive. I don’t want to say they see the vision, I bring them this idea. I’ve earned it I feel like, but there’s so much trust from them.”

Ali went on to note that his time in TNA has been rewarding both inside the ring and from a storytelling standpoint. He first debuted with the promotion in 2024, following his WWE release the year prior, and has since carved out a prominent role on the roster.

That creative freedom has been most evident in Ali’s current on-screen persona. He has embraced a heel “politician” character while leading the Order 4 faction alongside Jason Hotch, John Skyler, Tasha Steelz, and Agent Zero (Bill Collier), positioning himself as one of TNA’s more layered and narrative-driven performers.

It’s a role that clearly clicked.

For both sides.

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT is scheduled to premiere on AMC next Thursday, January 15. The promotion will then follow up with TNA Genesis 2026 on Saturday, January 17, where Ali is set to face Elijah in a confirmed singles match.