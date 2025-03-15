Mustafa Ali suffered an injury during the TNA Wrestling pay-per-view this weekend in El Paso, Texas.

TNA Sacrifice delivered a standout showdown between recent signee Mustafa Ali and the hard-hitting Mike Santana. The match, widely regarded as one of the real highlights of the night, saw Ali emerge victorious. However, his win didn’t come without a scare.

Sources within TNA indicate that Ali appeared to suffer a dislocated jaw during the bout.

Despite the setback, he managed to reset it on his own and power through to the finish. Fortunately, the injury isn’t expected to sideline him, and he remains on track for future appearances.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding Mustafa Ali’s injury continues to surface.

This one is on me @Santana_Proud. 🍺

Know your place and stay out of my way. @ThisIsTNA pic.twitter.com/sdpppKNgcJ — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAli_X) March 15, 2025

I’ve been to the bottom before…

And I’ll RISE AGAIN. MARK MY WORDS. #TNASacrifice pic.twitter.com/fGTtUaE58G — Mike SANTANA🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) March 15, 2025

.@Santana_Proud with an incredible tribute to Eddie Guerrero entering in a Low Rider here in El Paso. #TNASacrifice pic.twitter.com/DpKNxoipUU — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 15, 2025

