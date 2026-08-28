Mustafa Ali is on the sidelines after suffering an injury at TNA Lockdown.

During the Injury Report segment on the August 27 live edition of TNA iMPACT, it was announced that Ali is currently out of action with a punctured lung.

According to TNA, Ali suffered the injury during his match against Jason Hotch at Lockdown. Ali defeated Hotch at the event to capture the TNA International Championship for the second time.

The injury forced a change to Thursday’s iMPACT lineup, as Ali had been scheduled to team with Agent Zero against Hotch and Trey Miguel. Order 4 member John Skyler was named as Ali’s replacement in the match.

No timetable was given for Ali’s return to the ring.

TNA will remain in Brampton, Ontario, Canada following Thursday’s live iMPACT, with another round of television tapings scheduled for August 28.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 8/27/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.