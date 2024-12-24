Mustafa Ali sees multiple paths towards a potential return to WWE.

The former WWE and TNA Wrestling star appeared as a guest on the latest episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about a potential WWE comeback.

“I think there’s multiple paths, yeah,” Ali said. “The thing is, there’s good relations there. The thing with them moving to Netflix is very interesting because it just opens up — I don’t know how much the show is gonna change as far as dynamic, as far as ratings, as far as what they’re okay with.”

Ali went on to mention how it is his responsibility to build himself into something that is profitable and easy to plug into the WWE system, something he feels he has done during his time away from the company.

“Business is so good for them, I do think there is a pathway back there,” he said. “There’s good relations, there’s good contact there. Even the release was like very nice, a lot of nice messages were sent. At the end of the day, it’s on me, right? If I built something that’s profitable and something that they see, oh this plugs in.”

He continued, “With wrestling, everything is right place, right time. It’s gotta be right for them, it’s gotta be right for me, it’s gonna be at the right time, it’s gotta be at the right place. When one person is here — If I want to go do this, it doesn’t fit. If they’re going a direction where there’s no spot for me, it doesn’t fit. It’s gotta be right place, right time. So here’s the right place, right time.”