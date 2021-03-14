Mustafa Ali recently did an interview with Scott Fishman from TVInsider and during it, he talked about how he feels Retribution hasn’t had the chance to tell their whole story.

“The talent is there,” said Mustafa Ali. “The biggest obstacle and challenge the group faces is the ‘Why.’ Who are we? Why are we here? What’s our vendetta against WWE and corporate infrastructure? We have not been able to tell that story. Retribution is still an opportunity to be on TV every week.”

He also feels the company has left it up to the fans to connect the dots on their own