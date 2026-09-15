Mustafa Ali says TNA’s creative freedom and recent growth are drawing wrestlers to the promotion, but he wants to clear up one misconception about his own role. The former WWE star addressed both subjects during an interview with Sean Ross Sapp for Fightful.

“I think people see what TNA was able to do for myself, an AJ Francis, a Cedric Alexander, guys that had worked elsewhere. I hate the misuse — hey man, at the end of the day, I made amazing money and I got national exposure. The world knows me because of my time in WWE. Cookie didn’t crumble the way I wanted it to crumble. Alright, whatever, move on. I hate the whole misuse like that, but I think what people see from that perspective, they go — the creative room that we have in TNA is exponential, it’s awesome.”

Ali also pointed to Leon Slater’s rise from the independent scene and TNA’s move to AMC as signs of the opportunities available within the company. While Ali regularly recommends independent wrestlers who catch his attention, he stressed that he does not hold a formal scouting or recruiting position.

“To answer your question, there’s no like formal title. I’m not scouting, I’m not a recruit, I’m not anything. I’m just a guy that wrestles on TNA that also happens to wrestle on independent shows. I sincerely love TNA so much. Not only do they allow me to provide for my family, but I really feel like TNA has allowed me to finally show the world — the wrestling world — what I’m capable of. I don’t think I even scratched the surface in WWE. If I see someone special on the independents, I go, ‘This kid or this girl’s got something, just give them a look.’ That’s all it is.”

Ali is currently recovering from fractured ribs and a punctured lung, although he recently teased a September 24 return to TNA.

The complete interview is available through Fightful.