TNA Wrestling has announced on social media that X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali will be in action on this Thursday’s television episode on AXS TV. Ali will be taking on Leon Slater.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR MAY 30TH TNA:

-AJ Francis and Rich Swann reveal the titles they will focus on

-Joe Hendry vs. Eddie Edwards

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Sami Callihan

-Steve Maclin vs. Mike Santana

-Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey

-Gisele Shaw speaks with Gail Kim

-Mustafa Ali vs. Leon Slater