The champ will speak.

TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali revealed this evening on social media that he will be having a sit-down interview with Tom Hannifan on the June 13th edition of TNA Impact! on AXS TV (and now TNA+).

BREAKING NEWS THE CHAMP TELLS ALL! Mustafa Ali gives @TomHannifan an exclusive sit down interview this Thursday 8/7c on @ThisIsTNA. No holds barred questions will be asked and answered! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/Jl7Hx1tu9J — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAli_X) June 11, 2024

Ali will be defending his title against Trent Seven at Friday’s Against All Odds PLE in his hometown of Chicago. Check out the latest lineup for the June 13th TNA Impact! below.

– Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth vs. ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey)

– Dani Luna vs. Tasha Steelz

– Masha Slamovich vs. Marti Belle

– Mike Santana vs. Zachary Wentz

– Matt Hardy brings The System to the Hard Compound

– Steph De Lander gives an answer to PCO

– Ash By Elegance in action

– Interview with X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali