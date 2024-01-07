Mustafa Ali made his return to the wrestling ring this past weekend, marking his first match outside of the WWE since 2017. In September, Ali, along with several other wrestlers, was released by the WWE due to budget cuts. As per his non-compete clause, he had to wait for 90 days before wrestling again.

Recently, he competed in France for APC (Association les Professionnels du Catch), where he won in the main event against Aigle Blanc.

After the match, Ali praised the young star and reflected on his past experiences. He shared that executives from various companies have consistently doubted his ability to get fan support and chant his name.