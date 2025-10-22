A top TNA Wrestling name may soon be testing the waters of free agency.

According to a new report, several TNA contracts are set to expire at the end of the year, and among those nearing the end of their current deals is Mustafa Ali.

Ali has been one of the promotion’s most featured performers since signing earlier this year, leading the Order 4 faction and emerging as a key player for the company during his latest run. He was also prominently spotlighted during the recent “NXT Showdown” crossover event between WWE and TNA.

Ali confirmed his TNA signing to Jon Alba of Sports Illustrated earlier this year, and it has since been clarified that his current deal runs through the end of 2025.

While the former WWE Superstar is under contract for the rest of the year, sources indicate that Ali is “keeping his options open” for the future.

Ali reportedly received a warm reception backstage at NXT when he appeared there for the crossover taping, with Shawn Michaels noted as one of his long-time supporters.

At this point, it’s unclear whether Ali will eventually make a full-time return to WWE, but there are said to be many within both companies who could see that scenario playing out.

