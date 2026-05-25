MVP is far from shy when it comes to expressing his thoughts, especially regarding his exit from WWE. In a candid discussion on the ‘Marking Out with MVP’ podcast hosted by Dwayne Swayze, MVP pulled no punches when outlining the reasons that led to the end of his WWE run, pointing the finger directly at Triple H.

According to MVP, his issues with Triple H began long before he teamed up with the Hurt Syndicate in AEW. He characterized Triple H as both a coward and a liar, indicating a deeper conflict that simmered behind the scenes throughout his tenure in WWE. “Because I don’t like Triple H. I don’t respect Triple H. I think he’s a coward and a liar.” Fans often speculate about the complexities of backstage politics and MVP’s revelations only further illuminate the intricate web. It’s not just about in-ring talent; sometimes it’s about behind the curtain.

Reflecting on his WWE experience, MVP expressed frustration over how his character was handled. He felt that certain booking decisions were not conducive to building a compelling angle, leaving him in a limbo that often diminished his visibility on a programming landscape dominated by larger-than-life personas and high-profile title programs.

He talked about the desire to elevate not only himself but the talent around him during his time in WWE. Unfortunately, his vision conflicted with Triple H’s, leading to creative differences that ultimately contributed to his departure. The wrestling world is no stranger to heat, but this seemed to stem from a deeper personal conflict. Fans will remember MVP for his time as a charismatic babyface and a cunning heel, yet this episode provides insight into the man behind the character, showing that the narrative goes beyond just what’s presented in the ring. “There are multiple times that I tried to talk to him, and he would always, ‘I’ll get with you in a little bit.’ Or the few times that I got a chance to get him in his office alone, he would call somebody to come in. He didn’t want to deal with it.”

As MVP has transitioned into AEW, where he’s found a new home with the Hurt Syndicate, those behind-the-scenes disputes have seemingly intensified his resolve. He’s established himself within this new promotion, and it’s clear he feels unshackled from the limitations that ensnared him in WWE.