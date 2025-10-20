MVP is putting an end to rumors that he has backstage heat with “Speedball” Mike Bailey, clarifying that there’s no issue between them and calling Bailey “one of the nicest guys around.”

Over the summer, a report surfaced claiming MVP didn’t like Bailey and didn’t want The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) to take a loss to JetSpeed (Bailey & Kevin Knight). Both MVP and Bailey laughed off the speculation at the time, and now the former WWE star has addressed the matter directly on the latest episode of Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze.

“At no point did I ever say that I dislike ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey,” MVP said. “I don’t have an issue with Speedball. We work together, we see each other, we shake hands and we keep it moving. Like, there’s no issue there.

“I don’t have any problems with any of the talent that I work with at AEW. Mike Bailey is one of the nicest guys around. I don’t have a problem with him.”

MVP also spoke broadly about the AEW locker room, saying that from his perspective, there aren’t any major personal conflicts among the roster.

“And to be honest, as far as I know, amongst talent at AEW, I think everybody pretty much gets along amongst the talent,” he said. “I mean, yeah, you’re always going to have professional disagreements. And everybody’s, you know, jockeying for a position. Everybody wants to be the top guy. So, yeah, you’re going to have rifts and you’re going to have issues.

“But for the most part, I don’t know of anybody in the AEW locker room that has, like, legitimate beef with anybody.”

