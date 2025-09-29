Could Cedric Alexander re-join his former Hurt Business members from their collective pasts in WWE as part of the Hurt Syndicate in AEW.

During a recent interview with veteran journalist Jim Varsallone, MVP addressed the rumors of Cedric Alexander, who is currently in TNA Wrestling, returning to the group in AEW, as well as what the group are looking for in terms of potential new members.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On the possibility of former Hurt Business member in WWE, Cedric Alexander, joining them again in the Hurt Syndicate in AEW: “We would absolutely love to have Cedric, but we don’t do the hiring, and that’s a Tony Khan question. But in terms of having another member, that’s something we’ve always been open to. One of the things that we’ve said consistently is that, because of who we are and how old we are, the thought of adding another member is usually adding someone who’s younger and could benefit from the association with us. They could be elevated by us. That’s how Cedric came to be a part of us, initially.”

On what they are looking for in a potential new addition to the group: “So at this immediate time, we haven’t had any conversations about bringing somebody new in, contrary to what’s been reported, but we are open to adding another member with the right person at the right time. We’d absolutely love to have another young member, that, hey, we need a high flyer. Shelton is too big. I don’t know if you’ve seen him lately, but he looks like he’s 280 pounds shredded. He can still move like that, but now he’s more of a tank, rather than an F-35 or whatever.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)