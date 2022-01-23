WWE star MVP recently appeared on the After The Bell podcast to hype up next weekend’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, and discuss a wide range of topics, which includes the former U.S. champion’s thoughts on the EST, Bianca Belair. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says Belair vs. Sasha Banks at last year’s WrestleMania was one of the best matches she’s ever seen:

I need to discuss Bianca Belair and my opinion of that 20-second loss to ‘Big Time Becks’ that needs to be eventually — I could go on a 30-minute tirade about that in itself, but we won’t do that here today. What we will say is this: Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks [at WrestleMania 37] was one of the best matches I have ever seen, gender aside, and we know what Sasha is what she’s done and Bianca stepped into a main event… It doesn’t get any bigger than that and she proved why she is, truly, ‘The EST.

How big of a Belair fan he is:

I don’t want to talk about any other women in the WWE. Bianca Belair isn’t in the conversation, because she truly is The EST. She’s the fastest, she’s the strongest, she’s the best. I can’t see a conversation about the WWE Women’s Championship without Bianca Belair in it, Doudrop, I would love to see her do well. Hell, I wouldn’t mind seeing her ‘Big Time Becks’ and having an opportunity to stand at the top of the mountain only because when it’s all said and done ‘The EST’ Bianca Belair comes back in and takes that title from her or anyone else. I am a Bianca Belair fan.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)