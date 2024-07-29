An update on MVP.

The WWE legend made an unexpected appearance at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI, hinting that his WWE contract is ending and he won’t be renewing it. During the event, MVP expressed his desire to face Josh Barnett in a future Bloodsport match. Barnett accepted the challenge and welcomed MVP, along with any friends, to Bloodsport.

MVP holds a black belt in jiu-jitsu. He was last seen on WWE TV managing Omos, who has had limited appearances in 2024. MVP hasn’t wrestled since 2022 but recently mentioned he’s ready to return to the ring.