During his recent appearance on After The Bell WWE star MVP spoke about the upcoming Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar WWE championship match, and how he believes The Beast is “soft”for working a part-time schedule, then later calls Lashley the baddest man in the company. Highlights from the interview are below.

Calls Lesnar soft for working a part-time schedule:

“Brock Lesnar is soft, I’m going to say it, he’s soft. He works a part-time schedule, he’s not on the road clanging and banging all the time. Other than him feeding his own ego, what’s his reason for being champion, what drives him? Is he getting up and doing road work like he used to? Brock Lesnar is a multi-multi millionaire, he’s won titles everywhere he’s been but right now, what’s his motivation? Bobby Lashley is on the road every week, he’s in the gym everyday.”

Thinks Bobby Lashley the baddest man in WWE:

“Sometimes I literally argue with Bobby about taking time off, I say dude, you need recovery and Bobby says ‘I do active recovery.’ Google that, if you don’t know what that’s about. I think Brock Lesnar is the baddest man in the WWE behind Bobby Lashley because he doesn’t have the spark that he used to have. It’s all luxury for him. He’s at a level now where he’s dangerous to most people but you take a guy like Bobby Lashley who has all the ability and skill set that Brock Lesnar does but the difference between the two of them is that Bobby Lashley, the Almighty, has something to prove. Brock Lesnar doesn’t.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)