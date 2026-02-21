A long-debated chapter in WWE News resurfaced this week after MVP addressed the WrestleMania 19 build between Booker T and Triple H, though MVP questions how much of that was Paul Levesque. The 2003 storyline remains one of the most criticized WrestleMania programs in company history, largely due to the rhetoric used during promotional segments leading into the match. Booker ultimately fell short in his World Heavyweight Championship challenge, a finish that continues to be discussed in Wrestling Rumors and retrospective coverage.

Appearing on the “Marking Out” podcast, MVP referenced the storyline while discussing the evolution of character presentation in modern wrestling. “I think racist characters now, they’re not good for you,” MVP said. He then cited the Triple H and Booker T rivalry as an example from a previous era. “And people know I always go in on Triple H and how I don’t like him or respect him. But if you look at that promo that he cut on Booker T going into WrestleMania, it was this overt racism.”

MVP further questioned the creative value of that approach in today’s industry landscape. “I don’t know why anybody would, especially in modern times, would want to present their character as an overt racist,” he continued. “I don’t know what that does for you, especially in these modern times in terms of heat, when we all know it’s entertainment. It makes me wonder what motivates you… I don’t know. I just think that that doesn’t go well.” His comments add an AEW News voice to an angle that has been revisited repeatedly over the years.

Booker T has previously stated publicly that he does not harbor resentment over the match outcome, though fan discourse has remained divided. The WrestleMania 19 storyline continues to serve as a reference point in broader discussions about character boundaries, audience expectations, and how historical creative decisions are viewed through a modern lens.