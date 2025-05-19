Longtime wrestling veteran MVP isn’t shy about his appreciation for marijuana — and during his early run in WWE, it ended up costing him thousands.

The WWE wellness policy was introduced in 2006 to address concerns over performance-enhancing drugs and other substances. While it originally focused on steroids and harder drugs, marijuana would eventually be included in testing. However, unlike other banned substances, testing positive for marijuana only resulted in a fine, not a suspension.

Appearing on his Marking Out podcast, MVP recalled how he tried to pre-pay his fines in advance so he could keep smoking without hassle.

“When the wellness policy started at WWE, initially, they only tested for steroids and hard drugs; they didn’t test for cannabis. Then, as I recall, all the pillheads started complaining, ‘These other guys get to smoke weed.’ They added cannabis, but it wasn’t a suspension; it was just a $1000 fine.”

At the time, MVP was riding high on the WWE roster and earning a sizable paycheck, which gave him a creative idea.

“I was on the rocket ship, I was making ridiculous money, especially for me at that time. I said, ‘If they test us once a month and the fine is $1,000, that’s $12,000 a year.’ I went to John Laurinaitis and said, ‘Can I just give you a $12,000 check for the year? I’m gonna smoke.'”

Eventually, the fine increased to $2,500 per failed test, but that didn’t stop MVP and a few other unnamed talents from keeping tabs on who had racked up the most.

“It was me and three other guys, I won’t bring their names up, but we would check to see who is in first place,” MVP said. “Finally, after a couple of $2,500 fines, plus the numerous $1,000 fines… I could have bought a new car for these fines for weed. I finally stopped smoking for a while.”

Marijuana is no longer listed among WWE’s banned substances.

MVP’s first stint with WWE ran from 2005 to 2010. He is currently working with AEW, where he leads The Hurt Syndicate faction featuring Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and most recently, MJF.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)