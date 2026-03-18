MVP has been very outspoken about WWE since parting ways with the promotion for greener pastures in AEW.

During a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast, The Hurt Syndicate member spoke about getting injured during the pandemic era in WWE.

According to the pro wrestling veteran, he was essentially asked to put off getting surgery to repair the injury so that he could continue appearing on the shows with The Hurt Business.

“I fell into the vocal representative part by accident,” MVP stated. “I was the full-fledged wrestling member of the previous incarnation of our group, and I hurt my knee, and my wrestling was diminished.”

He continued, “But because of my gift of gab, I was still out front, talking up for the guys, and unfortunately… let’s just say it took several months before I was allowed to have my knee fixed. I was asked to please continue, and I slipped into a managerial role. It was never something that I sought out. But I love it, because it’s extended my career.”

Elsewhere in the interview, MVP teased a new member coming soon to The Hurt Syndicate in AEW.