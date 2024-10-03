MVP continues to make an impact in All Elite Wrestling.

After surprising the pro wrestling world with his own AEW debut during the Dynamite: Grand Slam special event at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York last week, the former mouth-piece of The Hurt Business faction in WWE returned with a friend on this week’s show.

As seen during the AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show on Wednesday night at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, MVP returned with the man he referred to as the “President of the Complaint Department,” fellow former Hurt Business member Shelton Benjamin (Watch Video Here).

Following the special milestone episode of the weekly AEW on TBS prime time live Wednesday night program, MVP shared footage of himself and Benjamin leaving the Petersen Events Center together.

The video footage shows the two exiting the venue, stopping briefly to pound fists. MVP stated that, “business just picked up,” and laughed as the brief clip came to a close.