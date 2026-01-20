Love them or hate them, Logan and Jake Paul continue to force their way into conversations across sports and entertainment, and according to Montel Vontavious Porter, that’s no accident. Speaking on his Marking Out podcast, the WWE veteran explained why dismissing the Paul brothers outright ignores the work they’ve put in to succeed far beyond their influencer roots.

“What they’ve gone on to do, you have to respect to some measure, no matter what you think of them,” MVP said. He was especially complimentary of Logan Paul’s evolution inside the ring, noting, “Logan has become a phenomenal professional wrestler. His athleticism, his persona, he gets it. He’s exceptionally good.” MVP added that if Logan truly wants longevity, “it appears he could definitely do that” in WWE.

MVP’s praise didn’t stop there, though his take on Jake Paul came from a different angle. “What I respect most about Jake Paul, not his boxing… except that he puts the work in to do it,” MVP explained. “But I respect greatly what he’s done for promoting, for paying people, [and] for getting other fighters paid.” That perspective matters because it reframes the Paul brothers not just as headline-chasers, but as disruptive figures who understand branding, leverage, and modern audience engagement; skills that WWE increasingly values.

With Logan Paul now entrenched as a weekly presence on WWE Raw and Jake’s name still circulating whenever crossover stars are discussed, MVP’s comments underline a simple reality: controversy aside, the Paul brothers aren’t going anywhere. Whether fans cheer or boo, their ability to generate attention may ensure their place in combat sports for years to come.