The image of John Cena tapping out to Gunther sent shockwaves through the wrestling world, not because of the result, but because of what it appeared to contradict. For years, Cena’s presentation was built around one unbreakable idea: never give up. That is precisely why the finish drew such intense debate among fans and pundits alike.

From AEW, MVP has offered a very different interpretation, one rooted less in character mythology and more in wrestling tradition. Speaking on Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze, the former WWE star framed Cena’s loss as a conscious, respectful act rather than a creative misstep.

“Well, the old adage in our wrestling business is you come in on your back, you go out on your back,” MVP explained, laying out a philosophy that has guided generations of performers. In his view, Cena’s final chapter followed a familiar pattern. “So when you come in losing, learning, and you go out taking whatever cache you built up, transferring it to another young star who finally beats you.”

That context matters, especially given Gunther’s current position within WWE. MVP emphasized that the finish wasn’t random or dismissive, but a strong endorsement. “In this case, that’s the classic situation of, you know, Gunther’s got a lot of cache, a lot of momentum,” he said. “Obviously, they think the world of him to give him that position to be able to beat John Cena with a submission, no less.” The choice of a tap-out was especially striking, considering Cena’s long-standing branding. “John Cena’s whole shtick through the years is never give up. You know, hustle, loyalty, respect, and never give up.”

MVP was also quick to shut down the notion that Cena was somehow diminished by the loss. From his perspective, that outcome only happens if the star involved wants it to. He spoke glowingly of the 17-time world champion’s professionalism, describing Cena as someone who worked relentlessly, rarely complained, and understood his role within the larger ecosystem of the business.

One of the most dissected moments of the match was Cena’s expression as he tapped, specifically, the smile that flashed across his face. MVP offered two possible explanations, both deeply human. “He gave up. He finally gave up. It was time,” he said. That smile, he suggested, could have been recognition rather than defeat. “Either he was just like, ‘Okay, it’s time to go. We’re finally here. It’s over now.’” Alternatively, MVP added, it may have been pure realism. “Or, as I said, from a jiu-jitsu perspective, [it was like], ‘God damn, he got me, man. I can’t get out of this.’”

The conversation ultimately turned reflective, with MVP paying tribute to Cena’s legacy. He described him as a “once-in-a-lifetime” performer and expressed gratitude for having shared rings and locker rooms with someone who helped define an era of WWE. It was less about defending a booking choice and more about recognizing a career that reshaped modern wrestling.

That framing adds context to how retirement moments are evolving in today’s industry. Rather than protecting legends at all costs, companies increasingly use final matches to elevate the next centerpiece, reinforcing long-term storytelling and audience trust in the creative direction.

Looking ahead, the Cena–Gunther finish is likely to be revisited as Gunther’s career continues to climb. As perceptions settle, the match may stand less as a controversy and more as a case study in how wrestling honors the past while deliberately investing in its future.