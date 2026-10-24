MVP is firing back at reports suggesting The Hurt Syndicate have been unwilling to put other talent over during their AEW run.

The former WWE Superstar took to social media on Saturday to strongly deny claims involving himself, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, including rumors of backstage issues and disagreements over creative direction.

MVP made it clear that the group had actually been interested in working with younger talent, even claiming they wanted to drop the AEW World Tag Team Championships back to Private Party.

“So I open up Twitter to see lies being reported about The Hurt Syndicate. BLATANT LIES!!! Who is the source of these lies?” MVP wrote. “To the contrary, we wanted to work with younger talent! We wanted to drop the tag titles BACK to Private Party!!! STOP BELIEVING THE BS!”

The comments followed an earlier response to an article referencing claims that The Hurt Syndicate had been reluctant to put other wrestlers over and that their run with AEW was essentially finished.

“This is a blatant lie! ABSOLUTELY UNTRUE!!!!! Who is your source????” MVP responded.

The AEW veteran also addressed speculation surrounding a potential rematch between Bobby Lashley and Swerve Strickland, which one social media user claimed had fallen through due to creative differences.

The post included a screenshot of another rumor alleging MVP had backstage heat and that The Hurt Syndicate had refused to put other talent over.

“Rumor? Nah man. You are absolutely Wrong!!!! None of this is true,” MVP wrote. “But now I know where this whisper campaign is coming from!”

MVP eventually wrapped up his responses with one final message directed at those spreading the allegations.

“Anyway, I hope most you have a magnificent Saturday!” he wrote. “Those of you lying and spreading gossip founded on BS, have the day you deserve!”

The Hurt Syndicate have not competed together since the AEW All In Buy-In show at Wembley Stadium in London on August 30. Lashley and Benjamin teamed with Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall to defeat Shane Taylor Promotions’ Carlie Bravo, Lee Moriarty, Shane Taylor and Shawn Dean.

Despite the group’s extended absence from AEW programming, MVP is adamant that the reported backstage issues and creative disagreements are not accurate.

Rumor? Nah man. You are absolutely Wrong!!!! None of this is true. But now I know where this whisper campaign is coming from! 😉 — MVP (@The305MVP) October 24, 2026