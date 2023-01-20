MVP speaks on his time with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The WWE star spoke about his time in the far east during an interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, where he credited the promotion and its roster for welcoming him into their atmosphere. This occurred back in 2011-2013 shortly after he was released from WWE. Highlights can be found below.

Says he had such a good time in NJPW:

I had such a great time in that company. The locker room had great energy and good vibes. Everyone was so nice to me. I think they appreciated that I left WWE to come there on my terms. I knew who everyone was because I was a genuine fan and had such reverence for Japanese wrestling. Kojima always checked on me. Liger was great to me. Tenzan was very friendly and helped me with travel sometimes if we took the train instead of the long bus ride with the boys.

Thinks his best matches were with Shinsuke Nakamura: