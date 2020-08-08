MVP Has Signed A New Multi-Year Deal With WWE

WWE star and leader of the Hurt Business MVP announced on Instagram that he has signed a new multi-year deal with WWE. The former United States champion writes, “Tonight, I’m drinking “the good stuff”. Yamazaki 18 from @suntorywhisky is the spirit of choice. I have come to terms with @wwe on a multi year deal. MVP is in #thehurtbusiness for the foreseeable future! Kampai! NOW… it’s official.”
MVP made his return to WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble back in January. He’ll be challenging Apollo Crews for the U.S. title at SummerSlam.
