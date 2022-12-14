WWE legend MVP recently joined the ESPN Milwaukee Studio for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the former Hurt Business leader discussing his goal of helping Omos become a world champion in WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he wants to help Omos become a world champion in WWE:

I hope to accomplish one thing at this point in my career and that is leading The Nigerian Giant to championship gold. He knows what it is to be a winner. He’s been a winner his entire life. Now, he’s made it to the WWE, I would say the NFL of professional wrestling if you will. The absolute apex. No one is bigger, no one is stronger and with my experience and his aptitude, the WWE Championship, I would say it’s an inevitability.

Says it will not be an easy goal to achieve:

We will get there. But it’s not easy. I’m not gonna discount the talents of anyone in the WWE. You have some amazing talents, amazingly talented people. For example, Roman Reigns who is the Undisputed Champion right now and we’re trying to get there, but, intelligently, step by step, The Nigerian Giant Omos is smashing everyone in his path and the goal, my goal is to see him hoist the premiere championship in all of sports-entertainment.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)