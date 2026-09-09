MVP sees a business justification for a wrestling promotion adding injury time to a performer’s contract. On Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze, he described the practice as a way to recover time for which the wrestler remained paid but could not perform.

He used a hypothetical contract with a six-month injury absence to explain how an extension can work. MVP also acknowledged that a promotion can choose to waive the additional time and that the decision is not always made for the same reason.

His comments described his understanding of the practice, rather than the terms of a particular wrestler’s agreement. Explaining the business rationale, MVP said:

“They’re just reclaiming their time.”

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