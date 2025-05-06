The Hurt Syndicate hurts people.

And right now it seems like there is no one that MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and presumably Bobby Lashley, would rather hurt more than Hulk Hogan.

While making the media rounds to promote Real American Freestyle Wrestling, the WWE Hall of Famer made the dubious claim—yet again—that he was the first person to wrestle Brock Lesnar following Lesnar’s UFC departure. Hogan also botched Shelton Benjamin’s name, referring to him as “Benjamin Shelton.”

That didn’t sit well with MVP.

“Pathological lying piece of human excrement,” MVP fired back on X (formerly Twitter), clearly fed up with Hogan’s constant embellishments.

As we noted earlier today, Shelton Benjamin told Hulk Hogan to keep his name out of his mouth while blasting “The Hulkster” in response to Hogan’s fumbled attempt at offering him praise.

They weren’t alone, however, as Becky Lynch had less than flattering comments towards Hulk Hogan while talking about him on this week’s Raw Recap podcast with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant.