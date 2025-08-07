A recent report from JCup2013 on Twitter Spaces claimed that MVP isn’t a fan of “Speedball” Mike Bailey — a sentiment said to be well known backstage. A report from Fightful Select also mentioned that MVP was not supportive of the rumored plan for The Hurt Syndicate (MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin) to drop the AEW World Tag Team Titles to JetSpeed, the team of Bailey and Kevin Knight.

In response to the online rumors, MVP posted a video on Instagram showing an encounter between The Hurt Syndicate and Bailey backstage. While Bailey was filming a vlog, MVP appeared on camera and bluntly said, “F**k you” to Bailey, who fired back with the same. MVP then encouraged Lashley and Benjamin to repeat the phrase toward Bailey, and they did so — albeit with some hesitation.

You can check out the updated lineup for this Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision below:

* TNT Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* ‘Hangman’ Adam Page & JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey) vs. La Faccion Ingobernable (Dralistico, Rush, and The Beast Mortos)

* Queen Aminata, Tay Melo, and Willow Nightingale vs. Triangle Of Madness (Thekla, Skye Blue, & Julia Hart)

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* Adam Copeland vs. Big Stoke

* Jon Moxley vs. Kevin Knight