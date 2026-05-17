Several million dollars went into the fighter purses for the MVP MMA 1 event on Netflix this weekend.

At Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions-backed event on Netflix from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. on Saturday, May 16, 2026, over $6 million was spent on the fighter purses alone.

Headlined by Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano, and featuring other high-profile fights such as Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry and Francis NGannou vs. Philipe Lins, the show aired live on Netflix as the first-ever MMA event to stream live on the worldwide streaming platform.

In the end, NGannou scored a first round KO, Perry TKO’d Diaz after two rounds, and Rousey submitted Carano in just 17 seconds.

Featured below are the reported fighter payouts according to those filed with the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) for the 5/16 event:

* Ronda Rousey, $2.2 million vs. Gina Carano, $1.05 million

* Nate Diaz, $500,000 vs. Mike Perry, $400,000

* Francis Ngannou, $1.5 million vs. Philipe Lins, $100,000

* Salahdine Parnasse, $70,000 vs. Kenneth Cross, $50,000

* Junior Dos Santos, $80,000 vs. Robelis Despaigne, $50,000

* Namo Fazil, $40,000 vs. Jake Babian, $40,000

* Adriano Moraes, $80,000 vs. Phumi Nkuta, $60,000

* Jason Jackson, $110,000 vs. Jeff Creighton, $50,000

* David Mgoyan, $50,000 vs. Albert Morales, $40,000

* Aline Pereira, $40,000 vs. Jade Masson-Wong, $40,000

* Chris Avila, $50,000 vs. Brandon Jenkins, $40,000

JUST LIKE THAT. RONDA ROUSEY DEFEATS GINA CARANO VIA ARMBAR IN LESS THAN 20 SECONDS. #RouseyCarano pic.twitter.com/XFZQQlz3NF — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 17, 2026

RONDA ROUSEY SUBMITS GINA CARANO VIA ARMBAR IN 17 SECONDS#RouseyCarano pic.twitter.com/p7Yp8ux4lU — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 17, 2026

Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano share an emotional moment after the fight ❤️#RouseyCarano LIVE now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/ybtEu5jge5 — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 17, 2026