MVP laughed the first time he saw the clip of Montez Ford dancing in front of a security guard on WWE Raw. What changed his reaction was how long Ford stayed there. Speaking on Marking Out, MVP said he started watching the guard’s face instead of Ford’s entrance.

“At first I thought, ‘Okay, that’s kind of funny.’ But then I saw, like, how he was lingering for a while,” MVP said. “Because you could see by the guy’s facial expression, he definitely wasn’t having fun. And he wasn’t enjoying it.”

As Matt Boone reported for Wrestling Headlines, Cook County Sheriff’s officer Noel Lucas sued Ford, WWE and Event Services, LLC, over the Street Profits’ entrance on the July 6 Raw in Rosemont, Illinois. Lucas alleges Ford gave him an unwanted sexualized lap dance while he was working off-duty security. He also alleges that people mocked him at work after footage of the encounter circulated online.

MVP said he’s a fan of Ford both personally and professionally. He hadn’t spoken to Ford about what happened, but one detail mattered to him as a wrestler who has spent plenty of time trading insults with people at ringside. Lucas was there to do a job.

“If you’re interacting with the fans, you can tell when fans are participating. This guy wasn’t even a fan. He was working security,” MVP said.

MVP also questioned Lucas’s motive for suing, saying he thought the officer “saw it as an opportunity for a paycheck.” That was MVP’s opinion. Lucas’s complaint says he suffered humiliation and emotional distress, and he’s seeking damages as well as an order restricting the use of his identity.

“Does he have a lawsuit? Yeah, I think so,” MVP said. “My prediction is it’ll be settled. How much he’ll get, I have no idea.”

MVP said he didn’t know what personal liability Ford might face. His advice to younger wrestlers was more direct.

“Keep your hands to yourself. Don’t touch fans. Don’t put your hands on the security crew or people that are working the production crew.”

Source: Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze.