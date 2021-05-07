During his appearance on After The Bell, MVP spoke on advice he received from Bobby Heenan early on in his career. Here’s what he had to say:

Many many years ago, in Tampa at Steve Keirn’s school of hard knocks before Florida Championship Wrestling, I had the pleasure of cutting a promo. We were shooting something and I saw Bobby Heenan walk into the garage. He was standing in the corner. As I’m cutting my promo, in my opinion, the greatest manager of all time, one of the greatest commentators of all time, and one of the greatest brains the business has ever seen, is standing there watching me cut this promo. When I finished, Mr. Heenan called me over to him and said, ‘Kid, that was great. Has Vince seen you yet?’ I said I don’t think so. He gave me some advice that stuck with me just about natural flow and being sharp and fearless and making it real and being different. We talked for quite a bit, and every time I saw him after that, he was always very complimentary and remembered me and said very cool things about me. So, now, when I hear people comparing the role I’m in these days to the role that Heenan made so famous – to even use the name MVP in the same sentence with Bobby Heenan is one of the highest compliments I’ve ever been paid in my entire career.

