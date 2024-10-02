The mouthpiece for The Hurt Syndicate is in “The Steel City.”

Ahead of tonight’s milestone five-year anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS at 8/7c from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, MVP has surfaced on social media with a tease for an announcement scheduled for the show.

“I will be making an announcement tonight on AEW Dynamite,” wrote MVP as the caption to a special pre-show backstage video he shared via his official Instagram page.

MVP made his AEW debut at the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam show at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, confronting Prince Nana and teasing an alliance with Swerve Strickland after handing Nana a Hurt Syndicate business card.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary results coverage from Pittsburgh, PA.