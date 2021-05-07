During his appearance on After The Bell, MVP spoke on needing to make adjustments when he became a manager. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s one of those things that’s just organic. I’ve had people ask me – we’re not gonna turn on Bobby and go after the WWE Championship. I have no desire to work that hard, man (laughs). MVP wants to go after the United States Championship? No, I don’t. So, in terms of adjustments, I’m just adjusting to life after wrestling while I can still wrestle. I will still wrestle periodically, but for the most part, I enjoy stepping into a Paul Heyman-like role. In my case, I’m a guy that can still climb into the ring and sit behind a commentary table and also film backstage vignettes.

