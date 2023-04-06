MVP opens up about the Hurt Business.

The longtime industry veteran recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about the well-established group, which featured himself, former tag champions Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin, and former two-time WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

When MVP was asked about how he went about choosing members for Hurt Business he revealed that Apollo Crews and Ricochet were under consideration, but passed on since they were already receiving screen-time as singles acts.

At that point, we felt that, you know, Apollo (Crews) is being established on his own and we came down to Ricochet and Cedric (Alexander for a spot in The Hurt Business) and we felt that Ricochet stood a better chance of being successful on his own, whereas Cedric would do better from his association with us and so far, I think I was pretty accurate in that assessment.

In a separate interview, MVP says that he doesn’t consider himself retired from in-ring action, but probably won’t be competing anytime soon. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)