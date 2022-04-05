The post-WrestleMania 38 edition of WWE RAW saw MVP turn on Bobby Lashley, aligning himself with Omos. The turn came one night after Lashley ended Omos’ undefeated streak at WrestleMania Sunday.

It was recently reported that WWE had plans for Lashley to be a babyface on the RAW brand moving forward. Lashley returned from a shoulder injury just in time to build to the WrestleMania feud with Omos, but there was no sign of MVP until last night when he came out to give Lashley a grand introduction. The segment ended with MVP and Omos destroying Lashley.

MVP took to social media with several posts on Lashley last night. He responded to an official WWE tweet that asked why he turned on the former WWE Champion.

MVP responded with a reference to real-life WWE cuts and wrote, “Budget cuts…”

MVP also responded to a fan who accused him of stealing The Player’s Boot (aka the Yakuza Kick) from Sami Zayn, who calls it the Helluva Kick.

“Nope. That’s a move I stole from Kawada. AND, I was doing it 1st in WWE. Go do your homework,” he wrote back to the fan, who has since deleted their post.

As seen in the video below, Sarah Schreiber caught up with MVP and Omos after the attack on Lashley. MVP was asked to explain his actions.

“Explain my actions? The All Mighty, Bobby Lashley, is a force of nature but somewhere along the line he forgot about the conversation we had in that warehouse all those years ago,” MVP said. “See, all I did was help The All Mighty remember what he was capable of doing, but somewhere along the way he forgot about who helped him get back on that path, now it’s all about ‘What I did, I’m The All Mighty, I did this, I did that,” and well, Omos… he’s in need of someone that can help him unlock his potential, to truly be the monster that he is, and I think I’m just the man to do that.”

“Come on, champ,” MVP said to Omos as they walked away.

Lashley has not commented on the turn as of this writing, and there’s no word on when the Omos vs. Lashley rematch will happen, but the WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event is scheduled for Sunday, May 8.

Stay tuned for more. You can see MVP’s related posts below, along with footage from last night’s segment on RAW:

Nope. That's a move I stole from Kawada. AND, I was doing it 1st in WWE. Go do your homework. https://t.co/ElQKo3rN8Y — MVP (@The305MVP) April 5, 2022

Do I make myself clear?!?!? @ Dallas, Texas https://t.co/9XYCOGcIYh — MVP (@The305MVP) April 5, 2022

"I have a very particular set of skills…" @ American Airlines Center https://t.co/BUjKpwmvZY — MVP (@The305MVP) April 5, 2022

Here's to ME!!!!! 🥃 @ American Airlines Center https://t.co/Ss4O2nMwQh — MVP (@The305MVP) April 5, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.