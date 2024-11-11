MVP isn’t a fan of the new management in WWE.

That was apparently the deciding factor in his move from WWE to AEW.

During a recent Drop The Heat interview, the mouth piece for The Hurt Syndicate elaborated.

“This time, I didn’t want to re-sign,” MVP said. “And I let it be known that I wasn’t going to re-sign because the new management in place — anytime, I don’t care where you work, when new management comes in, it’s good for some people and not for other people.”

The AEW star continued, “New people come in, old people go. So I just felt that it was definitely time to go because the new management just wasn’t for me and I ain’t for him [laughs].”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)