MVP is putting the final chapter on his legacy in All Elite Wrestling.

As seen on the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam special event at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York on Wednesday night, former WWE Superstar MVP made his AEW television debut.

The former manager of The Hurt Business faction led by Bobby Lashley in WWE appeared and confronted Prince Nana, teasing a future alliance with Swerve Strickland and a potential Hurt Business faction in AEW.

Following the show, MVP surfaced on social media with a video noting that this “his new chapter” is “quite possibly his final chapter,” and that “MVP is AEW.”

The caption to the video reads, “Same MVP. New location.”

For those interested, you can also check out Swerve Strickland’s reaction to MVP’s AEW debut and confrontation with his manager Prince Nana at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.