MVP says Brock Lesnar is afraid of WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

WWE’s The Bump asked fans on Sunday who was going to win the Hell In a Cell main event between Lashley and Drew McIntyre. Lashley ended up retaining, but 97% voted for McIntyre to win. One fan responded to the poll and said Lesnar will return to beat both of them.

MVP responded, “Lesnar FEARS Lashley.”

There’s been a lot of talk about Lesnar returning to WWE as of late, and a match against Lashley has been rumored for a while, but it remains to be seen if WWE will pull the trigger on the dream match.

You can see MVP’s tweet below:

Lesnar is going to return and beat both of them 😂 — Arindam ♏ (@TheArchitect032) June 20, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.